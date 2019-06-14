Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride, police say

WALHALLA, S.C. >> A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.
News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.
They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.
Officers say she was driving about a mile (1.5 kilometers) from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.
