Car crash closes portion of Government Road in Pahoa

A single-vehicle traffic accident this morning has resulted in the closure of Government Road near Papaya Farms Road in Pahoa.
Motorists are advised to used alternative routes. Hawaii island police said an update will be released when the roadway is reopened.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.