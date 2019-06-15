Injured dog, owner airlifted from Makapuu tidepools

This morning at Makapuu tidepools, an injured dog and its owner were rescued by fire department personnel and airlifted to safety in a helicopter.

“The alarm came in at 10:40 a.m., the first unit arrived at 10:48 a.m., and by about 11:30 a.m. the owner and dog were in the helicopter and heading to the landing Zone at Sandy Beach Park,” said Captain Scot Seguirant of the Honolulu Fire Department.

The feet of the dog, a Labrador/ Golden Retriever, were cut up while hiking down the cliff to the tidepools with a man and a woman, and it couldn’t make it back up.

“The dog stopped moving, and they had no way to get the dog out of there,” Seguirant said, adding that the woman climbed back alone and the man waited with his pet for the helicopter, which “was able to land on the rocks” so that the firemen could assist and secure them inside.

“Just like with children, we need to be thoughtful of our pets’ welfare when we’re out and about,” Seguirant said. “Consider what it would do to your feet if you were walking barefoot on hot asphalt on the Makapuu Lighthouse trail, and then down the side of the mountain.”

The dog, the captain added, was “a real service animal with a vest.” Its human escorts were uninjured.

Also today, a 28-foot vessel went adrift off Kaena Point and four divers were rescued by lifeguards with the Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, department spokesperson Shayne Enright reported. A fifth diver on shore called 911 at approximately 1:30 p.m., and “Shortly after, Ocean Safety found all four divers and brought them to shore safely,” Enright said.