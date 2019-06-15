Woman dies in single-vehicle crash on Hawaii island

A single-vehicle crash this morning on Hawaii island killed an unidentified female driver on Government Beach Road, 2.8 miles south of Kahakai Boulevard.

Hawaii County police were called at 5:40 a.m. and determined that a 2017 Honda SUV was heading South on Government Beach Road when it veered off of the single-lane road onto the makai shoulder and flipped on its side.

The unresponsive driver was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:34 a.m.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The Hawaii County Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Clifford Antonio of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 961-2339.

The crash represents the 12th traffic fatality this year on Hawaii island, compared to 15 at this time last year.