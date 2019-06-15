 Editorial: Don’t risk life for selfie
  • Saturday, June 15, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Don’t risk life for selfie

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The things that people will do to get the perfect photo — which, unfortunately, has included dying. Not in Hawaii, as far as we know — but recent incidents of tourists elsewhere taking one step too many and falling off cliffs are simply tragic. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Minimum-wage increase raises everyone’s costs

Scroll Up