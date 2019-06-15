Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Partner R. Laree McGuire of Honolulu law firm Porter McGuire Kiakona & Chow LLP has been appointed to the Legislative Action Committee for the Hawaii Branch of Community Associations Institute. An On the Move brief on Page B4 of Thursday’s paper gave the wrong appointment affiliation.

>> The Waikiki Lanais is a 160-unit building on Tusitala Street. The number of units in the building was incorrect in Lee Cataluna’s column on Page B1 Friday.