Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Partner R. Laree McGuire of Honolulu law firm Porter McGuire Kiakona & Chow LLP has been appointed to the Legislative Action Committee for the Hawaii Branch of Community Associations Institute. An On the Move brief on Page B4 of Thursday’s paper gave the wrong appointment affiliation.
>> The Waikiki Lanais is a 160-unit building on Tusitala Street. The number of units in the building was incorrect in Lee Cataluna’s column on Page B1 Friday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.