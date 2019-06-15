 Forecast predicts improved weather predicting
  • Saturday, June 15, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Forecast predicts improved weather predicting

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When Category 5 monster Hurricane Lane turned north and was bearing down on Hawaii in August, the National Weather Service accurately predicted it would lose power and make no direct hit on the islands. That forecast was no fluke. Read more

Previous Story
Magic Island lagoon to remain closed due to grounded sailboat

Scroll Up