Head-on crash sends 2 women to hospital

Two women, ages 22 and 34 years old, were hospitalized in serious condition after being involved in a head-on collision in Kaaawa near Kahana Bay, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS personnel transported the women to a local trauma facility following the crash, which happened at approximately 11:05 p.m. in the area of 54-0064 Kamehameha Highway.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.