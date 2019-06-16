Kapolei woman arrested in husband’s stabbing

A 23-year-old woman remains in police custody after she was arrested this morning for attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of her 23-year-old husband.

Honolulu police say the couple were arguing about 4:30 this morning when the wife stabbed her husband with a knife. They said the husband was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

They arrested the wife on the scene, at a Panana Street address in Kapolei.