Kapolei woman arrested in husband’s stabbing

A 23-year-old woman remains in police custody after she was arrested this morning for attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of her 23-year-old husband.
Honolulu police say the couple were arguing about 4:30 this morning when the wife stabbed her husband with a knife. They said the husband was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
They arrested the wife on the scene, at a Panana Street address in Kapolei.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.