Nicole Holbrook crowned Miss Hawaii 2019

Saturday night was the night of a lifetime for BYU-Hawaii student Nicole Holbrook as she was crowned Miss Hawaii 2019 at the Hawaii Theatre. Competing as Miss Central O‘ahu, Holbrook beat 16 other candidates to become the 75th woman to hold the title of Miss Hawaii. She is also the first to receive the title under the new rules and procedures in which “contestants” are now “candidates,” and there is no swimsuit/fitness component.

In addition to winning the title, and the opportunity to represent Hawaii at the 99th Miss America Pageant, Sept. 9, in Atlantic City, Holbrook won the talent category with her rendition of Edvard Grieg’s “Concerto in A Minor.”

Miss Kaka‘ako Makana Williams was first runner-up; she also received the Miss America Academic Award, and the Ola Kino Medical Scholarship awarded by Dr. Ligaya Stice to an eligible candidate who is committed to going to medical school. The second runner-up spot went to Miss Chinatown Hawaii Brooke Alcuran. Miss Latina Hawaii Noe Baladad was third runner-up. Fourth runner-up was Miss Philippines Hawaii Lauren Cabrera.

Miss Aloha Hawaii Danielle Balanay received the Miss America Service Award, Miss Aloha Latina Tani De La Torre was the recipient of the Congeniality Award, Miss Leeward Oahu Nohea Vaughan-Darval earned the Spirit Award for top combined ticket and sponsorship sales, and Miss Windward Oahu Maka‘ala Perry won the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Miracle Maker Award.

The 17 candidates were judged on their ability to stay on subject while answering a random question, their talent, and their performance in the “Red Carpet and Social Impact Initiative” segment that replaced the traditional swimsuit/fitness phase amid much controversy last year. The candidates’ scores also included the judges’ assessment of their conversational skills during private interviews that were conducted earlier in the week. Talent was worth 40% of the total, the other three categories were worth 20% each.

The Miss Hawaii 2019 Pageant will be broadcast at 7 p.m., July 27, on Spectrum OC16.

