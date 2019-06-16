 Letter: Beyond the airport, Hawaii is gorgeous
  • Sunday, June 16, 2019
Letter: Beyond the airport, Hawaii is gorgeous

When you finally depart from the time warp, you discover that Hawaii truly is an absolutely gorgeous place with some of the friendliest people my husband and I have ever met in our travels. Read more

