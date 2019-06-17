City of Las Vegas to launch a reality show about government

LAS VEGAS >> The city of Las Vegas is launching a reality show on streaming services that will tell behind-the-scenes stories about how the government navigates local issues.
Las Vegas officials announced Monday that the show “Inside Vegas” will premiere Thursday and be available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and the city’s GoVegas app.
The show’s first season includes three episodes detailing a massage parlor suspected of prostitution, a nonprofit in trouble with police and the city’s grappling with party houses and short-term rentals.
The show will be produced by the city’s communications office.
