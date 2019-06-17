Hawaii island police identify Pahoa woman killed in weekend SUV crash

The Pahoa woman who died in a single-vehicle crash on Hawaii island Saturday has been identified as Jenny Diaz, 66.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, according to Hawaii County officials .

The crash occurred on Government Beach Road, nearly three miles south of Kahakai Boulevard.

Police said a 2017 Honda sport utility vehicle driven by Diaz was traveling south on Government Beach Road at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday when it veered off the roadway onto the makai shoulder of the road and overturned on its side.

Diaz was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Speed or alcohol were not factors, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call the police department’s Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 961-2339.

This is the 12th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island compared with 15 at the same time last year.