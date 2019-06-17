Pedestrian struck by vehicle while crossing busy Kailua intersection

A 43-year-old woman was in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle this afternoon while crossing Hamakua Drive in Kailua, according city Emergency Medical Services.
The pedestrian was hit at the busy intersection at Aoloa Street. It was unclear whether she was in the crosswalk at the intersection, which is in front of a Down to Earth store.
EMS responded to the incident at about 2 p.m. today. Paramedics treated the woman and transported her to a hospital in serious condition with a possible head injury, according to EMS.
