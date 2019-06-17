Vehicle crash closes 3 southbound lanes of Nimitz Highway

Honolulu police have closed three southbound lanes on Nimitz Highway due to a crash.
The crash involving a flatbed truck and a vehicle occurred shortly before 7:25 a.m. today, according to Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.
Three southbound lanes on the highway between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street are closed due to the flatbed truck that is on its side.
