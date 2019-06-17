Visitor from Texas dies in head-on collision on Maui

A 39-year-old Texas woman was killed in a head-on collision on Maui Sunday night, police said.

She has been identified as Teresa Pham of Spring, Texas.

Police said a Honda Accord sedan operated by a 23-year-old Paia woman was traveling northeast on Haliimaile Road at approximately 9:22 p.m. Sunday when it crossed the center line and sideswiped the driver’s side of a silver Land Rover Discovery sport utility vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to a preliminary investigation.

After the Honda sideswiped the Land Rover, the Honda continued to travel on the opposite side of the road when it and collided head-on with a grey Nissan sedan near the intersection of Hoomalie Place.

Police said Pham, a passenger in the Nissan sedan, sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other Nissan passengers — a man and woman, both 50, and a 14-year-old girl — were taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center. The Nissan driver described as a 48-year-old man also was taken to the hospital. All four remain hospitalized as of 10:30 a.m. today.

Police said Pham and the other occupants of the Nissan were all visitors and reportedly on their way to Kahului Airport at the time of the deadly crash.

The Honda driver was taken to hospital in critical condition. She was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported for the five occupants in the Land Rover.

Police shut down Haliimaile Road for four hours to investigate.

It is unknown at this time whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

This is Maui County’s 10th traffic-related fatality compared to four at the same time last year.