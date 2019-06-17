 Rockets land in an Iraqi military post home to U.S. personnel
    An Iraqi army soldier stands guard near a U.S.- made Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter jet at the Balad Air Base, Iraq, in 2018. Militants fired three mortar shells on an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present on Saturday, causing a small fires but no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

BAGHDAD >> The Iraqi military said three rockets have hit an installation north of Baghdad used by Iraqi troops and where American trainers are also present. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Today’s attack on camp Taji, about 17 miles north of Baghdad, is the second on a military post housing U.S. personnel. An attack on an air base, also housing U.S. trainers, north of Baghdad on Saturday caused a small fire.

The brief military statement today said Katushya rockets were used.

Two military officials speaking on condition of anonymity because investigation is still underway said the rockets landed near an Iraqi air defense unit.

The attack comes amid rising tension in the Middle East between the United States and Iran.

