Big Isle woman dies after falling from tour van

A 21-year-old woman has died from head injuries she sustained when she fell onto the road after she attempted to enter a van that abruptly sped off in Hilo, police said.

She has been identified as Alaysha Fujiyama of Keaau.

Police responded to a report of an injured female on Ainako Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the woman later identified as Fujiyama was a passenger in a 2004 Toyota Corolla operated by a 40-year-old woman when she jumped out of the vehicle while the vehicle was in motion.

Fujiyama then ran down Ainako Avenue toward Kaumana Drive.

Witnesses reported seeing a passing red and white tour van pull over. When she attempted to enter the van, it allegedly abruptly sped off and Fujiyama fell onto the pavement.

At about midnight, officers intercepted a 2015 Ford F250 Transit on Haili Street during a traffic stop and arrested a 14-year-old boy who was operating the vehicle. Police arrested the teen for several traffic violations and released him pending further investigation.

Fujiyama sustained head injuries and was taken to Hilo Medical Center. She was medevaced in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center where she died Monday afternoon.

This was the 13th traffic-related fatality on the Big Island compared to 15 at the same time last year.

Police have opened a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call officer Jared Cabatu of the Hawaii Police Department’s Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 961-2339.