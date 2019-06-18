Fatal crash closes Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway

A 28-year-old male driver died at the scene after he collided with another vehicle this afternoon in Haleiwa.

The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m., Emergency Medical Services reported.

Police closed Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa as they investigated the scene of the fatal crash involving an overturned vehicle.

Emergency officials said no other patients were involved.

Traffic has been rerouted to Haleiwa town.