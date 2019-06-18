Fatal crash closes Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway

A 28-year-old male driver died at the scene after he collided with another vehicle this afternoon in Haleiwa.
The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m., Emergency Medical Services reported.
Police closed Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa as they investigated the scene of the fatal crash involving an overturned vehicle.
Emergency officials said no other patients were involved.
Traffic has been rerouted to Haleiwa town.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.