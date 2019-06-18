Social media reports of Honolulu airport shooter are false, Hawaii transportation officials say

The Hawaii State Department of Transportation refuted false reports on social media that there was an active shooter at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“There are false reports of an active shooter at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. More information to come, but there is NO active shooter situation at the airport,” DOT officials tweeted at about 2:33 p.m.

#HNL alert: There are false reports of an active shooter at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. More information to come, but there is NO active shooter situation at the airport. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 19, 2019

DOT officials also said today that the TSA checkpoint 3 in Terminal 2 is temporarily closed.

“Passengers are advised to use the checkpoints in Terminal 1 to be screened,” the tweet said.

Travelers should check with their airline for updates on their flight status.

It’s unknown at this time if the two tweets are related.