Hawaiian Islands notch more record highs leading up to summer solstice Friday

More record highs have been set in the Hawaiian Islands in the days leading up to the summer solstice, officially the first day of summer, on Friday.

On Monday, the National Weather Service noted one tie and two record-breaking highs, but only by a difference of one degree.

A record high of 90 degrees in Honolulu tied with the old record set in 1995. A record high of 87 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded in Hilo, breaking the old record of 86 set in 1995. A record high of 94 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the old record of 93 set in 1953.

Over the weekend, temperatures in Honolulu also tied with old records and set a new record.

On Friday, a high of 90 degrees tied with the old record set last year. On Saturday, a record high of 91 degrees in Honolulu broke the old record of 90 set last year. On Sunday, a high of 89 degrees tied with the old record set in 2005.

Highs in Honolulu are once again expected to reach 90 degrees today, with light to moderate, east-southeast winds shifting to a more typical easterly direction. The trades are expected to continue through Thursday, forecasters said, but then decrease and shift to the southeast Friday into the weekend, resulting in spotty showers and muggy conditions.

A small craft advisory has been issued for the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and southeast waters, effective through 6 p.m. Wednesday.