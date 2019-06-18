Katherine Kealoha defense lawyer tries to poke holes in the government’s case

The lawyer for former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha said this morning that she could complete her client’s defense today but that Kealoha still is unsure whether she will testify.

Attorney Cynthia Kagawida said her client won’t decide whether to testify until after the rest of her witnesses are called.

Kagiwada called six witnesses this morning, trying to poke holes in the government’s case against Kealoha and four other defendants, including Kealoha’s husband, former police Chief Louis Kealoha.

This is the 14th day of the high-profile trial, one of the largest public corruption cases in Hawaii history.

The defendants, including three current and former Honolulu police officers, are accused of trying to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, for the alleged theft of the couple’s mailbox in 2013 at their then-Kahala home.

The defendants also are accused of lying to federal investigators about their actions.

Prosecutors say the Kealohas wanted to undermine Puana because of a lawsuit he and his mother, Florence Puana, had filed earlier in 2013, accusing Katherine of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Puanas. Florence is Katherine’s grandmother.