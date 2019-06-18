Magic Island lagoon reopens following removal of grounded sailboat

City officials reopened the lagoon at Magic Island at 8:30 this morning after a grounded sailboat was removed.

The lagoon at Ala Moana Beach Park remained closed to the public over the weekend due to a 32-foot sailboat — Summer Salt — that ran aground in the area last Wednesday.

The Department of Parks and Recreation said the sailboat ran aground on the revetment dividing the lagoon from the open ocean on Wednesday night. Since then, the U.S. Coast Guard and Honolulu Ocean Safety officials had been warning the public to avoid the area.

Salvage operations have been completed, city officials said.