Letter: Vacation rental users do contribute less

Scott Brazwell’s claim that the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s numbers supporting less spending by those staying in vacation rentals are false is, well, false (“HTA distorts value of vacation rentals,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 16). Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.