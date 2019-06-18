 Letter: Vacation rental users do contribute less
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2019
  • 77°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Vacation rental users do contribute less

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Scott Brazwell’s claim that the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s numbers supporting less spending by those staying in vacation rentals are false is, well, false (“HTA distorts value of vacation rentals,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, June 16). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Pedestrians need to pay attention to road, too

Scroll Up