Column: You are where you were meant to be

Do you sometimes think that you are not where you are “supposed” to be in life? Or do you sometimes feel as though your life is seemingly going “nowhere”? Or maybe you regret not taking another path.

From time to time it’s wise to remind yourself that life is not a linear race that unfolds consecutively in the way you plan it as you move from point A to point B to get to the end. Life is about experiences and the growth we gain from these experiences. If you were meant to be further along, or doing something else, you would be.

Look back on your life. When it was time to make a change, you either actively made the change or it was passively made for you because something happened to catalyze a new direction.

You are your own authority, and you give value to your life by what you focus on. You are exactly in the right place.

MISSION: See the value of your journey. Instead of regretting that you don’t have the job, money or relationships that you thought you would at this point in your life, note what you have instead. Everything you have done and experienced in your life has value. Don’t judge it. Instead, take the time to acknowledge what it is. Stop yourself from being so focused on a target that you didn’t hit that you miss the extraordinary value of where you’ve gained.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.