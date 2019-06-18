Disaster preparedness when a loved one has dementia









Ken Takeya is prepared to care for his wife Charlotte, who suffers from dementia, even if a hurricane, tsunami or other disaster strikes Hawaii.

“As a caregiver life is complicated enough without the extra stress of what to do if something happens. Running to the store in case you need supplies at the last minute is not an option,” he said.

Hurricane season in Hawaii runs from June through November. But no matter what the season, caregivers and kupuna need to plan for disaster and have at least a two-week supply of food and medicine ready should something happen.

“People who have contracted services, like nursing care, may not be available, so planning is essential,” said James Burke, a volunteer who conducts disaster preparedness workshops for AARP Hawaii.

Coming up with and practicing a disaster plan is key, he said. People who have loved ones in nursing homes and care homes should also find out about the plan for the facility and make sure it’s satisfactory and up to date before a disaster strikes.

It’s especially important for caregivers of dementia patients, whose impairments in memory and reasoning may severely limit their ability to respond to a crisis, said Tonya Hammond-Tullis, a program specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association, Aloha Chapter.

“Even in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, changes in routine, traveling and new environments may increase the risk for wandering and agitation,” said Hammond-Tullis.

Unless your home is in a tsunami evacuation zone, the safest place to be during a disaster may be at home, especially if you live in a concrete apartment building or condo.

Takeya remodeled his house to make sure he can shelter in place with his wife should a disaster strike. The roof is attached with hurricane clips and there are emergency lights should the power go off.

“We also have one large room in our house that is completely concrete,” he said. “We have no intention of leaving home.”

Takeya keeps at least a two-month supply of food on hand and has a gas grill and a two-burner portable stove for cooking or boiling water.

“We have two 800-gallon fish tanks outside with about 300 tilapia living in water that is sterilized by UV lights in the filtration system. The water can be boiled so it becomes a drinkable water source as well as being used to flush the toilets,” he added.

He makes sure the gas tanks in his cars are always full and Takeya has an emergency phone list with key contacts and family members.

Not everyone needs to be as prepared as Takeya. But everyone needs to know what to do and where to go in an emergency.

Don’t assume that the nearest school or hospital will be an emergency shelter.

“Schools aren’t always open,” said Burke. “And many people don’t realize that you need to bring your own supplies to the shelters.”

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency recommends stocking a two-week supply of food and a gallon of water per day for each person. If you evacuate, you’ll need to plan how to take your emergency kit and food supplies with you. Rolling coolers may be a good option.

The emergency kit should also have a two-week supply of medications and important documents like medical history, physician information and family contacts. Carrying a recent photograph in case the dementia patient wanders is also helpful.

Additionally, if the person with Alzheimer’s or other dementia uses a walker or portable oxygen, be sure your emergency evacuation plans accommodate those needs.

Caregivers of dementia patients will likely need support from other people during a disaster, Hammond-Tullis said.

“Have a team of people in place, who are friends or relatives you can stay with if you have to evacuate,” she said. “Try to stay together or with a group. It only takes a moment to get lost so never leave the person with dementia alone.”

WHAT SHOULD BE IN YOUR EMERGENCY KIT

>> Water (one gallon per day per person)

>> Nonperishable food

>> First aid kit

>> Medications

>> Radio

>> Extra batteries

>> Flashlight

>> Manual can opener

>> Clothes

>> Shoes

>> Sanitation and personal hygiene items such as garbage bags and moist towelettes

>> Extra eyeglasses and hearing aids (extra batteries/chargers for battery-operated medical or assistive technology devices)

>> Cash

>> Identification and important documents

>> Any comfort/entertainment items

OTHER THINGS TO CONSIDER

>> Medication: Make sure your emergency kit includes a two-week supply of needed medication. Check regularly and replace if medications have expired. If you require treatments administered by a clinic or hospital or by a service provider in your home, check with them about alternative plans in the event of an emergency. If medical equipment in the home requires electricity, talk to your health care provider and find out what to do during a power outage. If you use a motorized wheelchair, consider a lightweight manual chair as part of your kit. Include supplies for a service animal in your kit. Also include medical alert tags, bracelets or written descriptions of a disability and support needs in case you are unable to describe your situation.

>> Important documents: Include copies of medical records, wills, deeds, power of attorney, family records, contact information for your personal support network, bank account information and tax records. Seal them in a waterproof container. Information relating to operating equipment or lifesaving devices that you or someone you care for relies on should also be included. Make a copy for a trusted friend or family member. Make sure you also have cash since ATMs may not be working and banks may be closed. Consider putting important information on a USB drive.

>> Plan escape routes: Plan two ways out of every room in case of a fire or other emergency. Check for items like bookcases or overhead lights that could fall and block an escape path. Check hallways, stairwells, doorways and windows for hazards that may keep you from safely leaving a dwelling during an emergency.

>> Establish a communication plan: Determine how you will get to a safe place and how family members will contact each other. Plan what to do if you end up in different places and need to reconnect. Create contact cards with telephone numbers and emails of each family member.