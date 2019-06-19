5 rescued from capsized boat at Kaneohe Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard said five people, including three adults and two children, are safe on shore after their 14-foot recreational vessel capsized at Kaneohe Bay early this afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a cellphone call from one of the men aboard the vessel reporting that it had capsized somewhere between Chinaman’s Hat and Kapapa Island with five aboard.

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel responded, and were the first on scene, along with Waterfront Operations crews from Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The Coast Guard launched a boat from Honolulu, along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point.

Responders brought all five safely back to shore with no reported injuries.

“We made sure everyone had their life jackets on and urged them to stay with their vessel until help arrived,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Gray in a news release. “Staying with your vessel gives responders a larger object to search for in the water and can reduce search times.”

At the time of the incident, there were 15 miles-per-hour winds and 2-foot seas.