Section of Kaneohe Bay Drive to close for repairs starting Thursday

A portion of Kaneohe Bay Drive will be closed, beginning Thursday morning, for road pavement repairs, according to city officials.

The section of Kaneohe Bay Drive between the H-3 freeway and Mokapu Saddle Road is scheduled for closure from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with work anticipated to be completed by the end of July. There will be no road work on the 4th of July.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes while crews are working. Only Bus Route 56 and local area traffic will be allowed through this section of Kaneohe Bay Drive during working hours. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the city Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3600.