Slight relief on its way as Hawaii’s record-setting June heat wave continues

The month of June is shaping up to be a record-setting one as more temperatures this week either matched or broke previous records.

Temperatures in Honolulu today and Thursday are expected to reach 90 degrees, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Some relief is on the way as moderate to locally breezy trade winds arrive, but only for a short time, forecasters said today.

Those trades are expected to deliver a few, brief windward showers through Thursday, and then weaken and shift to the southeast from Friday through the weekend. That means lighter winds and warm and muggy conditions are expected this weekend, forecasters said.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service recorded a high of 91 degrees Fahrenheit in Honolulu, breaking the record of 90 for the date set in 1995; a high of 92 degrees in Kahului tied the record set in 1969.

There were also ties and record highs set every day for the seven days prior, although the difference was only by one degree.

To date, there have been 18 records either set or matched in the month of June, mostly in Honolulu and Kahului.

This follows a string of record-setting temperatures in May when 27 records were either set or matched in Honolulu, Kahului, Hilo and Lihue.

The high temperatures in Kahului last month hovered in the low- to mid-90s, with the thermometer hitting 96 degrees on May 22, a record for that month.