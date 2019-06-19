Suspect armed with shotgun carjacks man in Nanakuli, police say

Honolulu police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at Nanakuli Beach Park early today.

Police said a man was at the park at approximately 4:50 a.m. when an unknown male suspect approached him with a shotgun.

The perpetrator allegedly threatened the victim, took his cell phone and fled in the man’s vehicle described as a white 1996 Ford Taurus with a Hawaii license plate KRB 450.

No injuries were reported.

The culprit was wearing a ski mask, dark long-sleeved shirt and dark shorts at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect or the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911.