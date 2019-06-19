Vehicle seen drifting between lanes before fatal Haleiwa crash

A 28-year-old man died in a crash in Haleiwa Tuesday.

Positive identification is pending.

Police said a 2016 Dodge MPVH operated by the 28-year-old man was traveling north on Joseph P. Leong Highway at about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday and was seen “drifting between the north and southbound lanes.”

A 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by a 52-year-old man trailering a Bobcat vehicle was traveling south on the highway and pulled to the right shoulder when the Dodge sideswiped the vehicle.

Police said the Dodge overturned on its roof upon impact and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, of the Chevrolet were taken in stable condition to a hospital.

It is unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, police said.

This is the 30th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 28 at the same time last year.