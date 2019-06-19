Visitor from Georgia apparently drowns at Kauai beach

A 53-year-old visitor from Roswell, Ga., who died while swimming in waters off Polihale Beach in Kekaha on Kauai Saturday has been identified as Robert Boswell.

Police said a family member called 911 at about 3:25 p.m. Saturday when a man later identified as Boswell was seen unresponsive in the water.

Bystanders pulled him to shore and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until firefighters from the Kauai Fire Department and the Pacific Missile Range Facility arrived.

Paramedics also responded and continued life-saving treatment. Boswell was taken to the Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.