 Kokua Line: Ordering duplicate license best done during the workweek
  • Wednesday, June 19, 2019
  • 82°
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Ordering duplicate license best done during the workweek

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

Question: Why does the city shut down the website where you can order license duplicates every weekend? Some of us are too busy during the week to get everything done and need to do it on the weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Cement spill temporarily closes 2 lanes of H-1 West at Aiea Heights overpass

Scroll Up