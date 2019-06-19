 Cataluna: Islands ask tourists to obey house rules
  Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Cataluna: Islands ask tourists to obey house rules

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

People on Kauai are trying to get control of the numbers of tourists that crowd “lonely” roads, pack “undiscovered” trails and swarm “secluded” beaches. They’re also trying to manage the behavior of tourists, because as we all know, a smaller number of tourists can be as damaging as a massive crowd if they’re acting like idiots. Read more

