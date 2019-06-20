Kaneohe Bay Marine officer relieved of command following undisclosed ‘liberty incident’

The commander of Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay was relieved of command following an investigation into an April “liberty incident,” the Marine Corps said today.

Lt. Col. Nathan Baker assumed command of the air station last June, according to his biography.

“Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock, Jr., the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, after a thorough review of a (Marine Corps Base Hawaii) command investigation related to an April 2019 liberty incident, relieved Lt. Col. Nathaniel A. Baker of his duties as commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position,” the base said in a release.

A Marine Corps official said no additional information on Baker’s removal was available, including where the incident took place.

Baker, whose pilot callsign is “Lips,” graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2000, was designated a naval aviator in 2004 and accumulated over 2,900 mishap-free flight hours, including over 2,500 in the EA-6B Prowler, an electronic warfare aircraft, his biography states.

He deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve.

“The Marine Corps holds all Marines, especially commanders, responsible for their actions, and is committed to upholding high standards of honor, courage and commitment within the ranks,” the base release said.

The air station has MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters and UH-1Y Huey and CH-53E Super Stallion transport helicopters.