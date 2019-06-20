Office of Hawaiian Affairs appoints interim CEO

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees appointed today OHA Chief Operating Officer Sylvia Hussey as the agency’s interim chief executive officer until a new CEO is hired.

Hussey will start her new post July 1 following the expiration of the contract of current CEO Kamanaʻopono Crabbe.

The board previously authorized the hiring of a professional consultant to help in the search for a new executive.

Hussey was hired as OHA’s chief operating officer in November 2018 after more than 30 years in education administration, policy development, finance, operations and information technology. She previously served as executive director of the Native Hawaiian Education Council and before that as vice president of administration with Kamehameha Schools.

OHA Chairperson Colette Machado said in a press release that Hussey’s appointment would make for a smooth transition between leaders.