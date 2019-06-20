Stretch of Ala Moana Boulevard to close Sunday morning for helicopter delivery

A stretch of Ala Moana Boulevard in Kakaako will be closed on Sunday morning for the transport of an air conditioning system via helicopter to the Hokua at 1288 Ala Moana Blvd.

From 5 to 10 a.m. Sunday, both directions of Ala Moana will be closed between Piikoi Street and Ward Avenue, state transportation officials said.

During those hours, motorists will be detoured from Cooke Street and Atkinson Drive to Kapiolani Boulevard as an alternate route. Roadways within the jurisdiction of the city will be closed during this time as well.

Access to Nauru Towers and Ala Moana Beach Park via Ala Moana Boulevard will still be available.

Electronic message boards have been placed to inform motorists of the closures and detours. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic. Motorists should allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes and follow all traffic controls in the area during the closure.