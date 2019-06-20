Woman, 33, accused of carjacking octogenarian in downtown Honolulu is charged

Prosecutors charged a 33-year-old woman accused of carjacking an 82-year-old man at a shopping center parking lot in downtown Honolulu.

Cindy A. Edwards, also known as Cindy A. Sullivan, was charged Wednesday with second-degree robbery. Her bail is set at $25,000.

Police said a suspect later identified as Edwards used physical force and robbed the victim of his vehicle at the Pali Longs Drugs’ parking lot at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Several Good Samaritans intervened and detained Edwards until police arrived.

Edwards has a criminal record of felony criminal property damage and misdemeanor theft and reckless endangering. Her record also includes operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, a petty misdemeanor.