Woman, 33, accused of carjacking octogenarian in downtown Honolulu is charged

Prosecutors charged a 33-year-old woman accused of carjacking an 82-year-old man at a shopping center parking lot in downtown Honolulu.
Cindy A. Edwards, also known as Cindy A. Sullivan, was charged Wednesday with second-degree robbery. Her bail is set at $25,000.
Police said a suspect later identified as Edwards used physical force and robbed the victim of his vehicle at the Pali Longs Drugs’ parking lot at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Several Good Samaritans intervened and detained Edwards until police arrived.
Edwards has a criminal record of felony criminal property damage and misdemeanor theft and reckless endangering. Her record also includes operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, a petty misdemeanor.
