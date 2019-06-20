Parental Guidance: ‘Men in Black: International’

“MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL”

>> Rated: PG-13 for sci-fi action, some language and suggestive material.

>> What it’s about: The alien fighting government organization is back with their neuralizers, ready to take on a whole new generation of extraterrestrials. The film is too busy plowing through its plot to come up with any moments of delight or humanity that really resonate. The cast is still likable, and the movie looks good, but it just needed more.

>> The kid attractor factor: Kids will be drawn to the humor, colorful alien characters and stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Learn to trust yourself and each other. The universe always puts you in the right place and the right time for a reason. Trust your gut.

>> Violence: Some scenes of fighting, laser gun fights and action.

>> Language: A few instances of swearing.

>> Sexuality: Some references to sexuality.

>> Drugs: References to alien party drugs.

>> Parents advisory: Fun, silly action romp appropriate for older kids and teens.