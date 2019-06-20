 Hawaii Marine held in Nebraska weapons incident
  Thursday, June 20, 2019
Hawaii News

Hawaii Marine held in Nebraska weapons incident

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 11:03 p.m.

A 22-year-old Hawaii Marine remains in custody in the brig on Ford Island after he was stopped at Offutt Air Force Base in his home state of Nebraska trying to bring in two semi-automatic rifles, a pistol, a silencer, body armor and ammunition, according to officials and news reports. Read more

State Sen. Kai Kahele uses profanity when describing congressional race with Tulsi Gabbard

