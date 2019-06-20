Hawaii Marine held in Nebraska weapons incident

A 22-year-old Hawaii Marine remains in custody in the brig on Ford Island after he was stopped at Offutt Air Force Base in his home state of Nebraska trying to bring in two semi-automatic rifles, a pistol, a silencer, body armor and ammunition, according to officials and news reports. Read more
