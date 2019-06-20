 New destroyer to be christened ‘Daniel Inouye’
  • Thursday, June 20, 2019
New destroyer to be christened ‘Daniel Inouye’

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

On Saturday in Bath, Maine, Irene Hirano Inouye will shatter a bottle of champagne across the bow of a new $1.5 billion destroyer while stating, “I christen thee United States ship Daniel Inouye.” Read more

