Andy Okita putts way to match with hot-shooting Sedeno at Manoa Cup

Andy Okita caught a glimpse of the challenge ahead when he noticed Joshua Sedeno heading back toward the clubhouse from Oahu Country Club’s 11th green Wednesday morning. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.