TODAY
GOLF
Manoa Cup: men’s round of 16, 7 a.m.; women’s semifinals, 8:12 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.
Friday
GOLF
Manoa Cup: men’s quarterfinals, 7:08 a.m. and semifinals, noon; women’s final, 7 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.
Golf
111th Manoa Cup
At Oahu Country Club
Wednesday
Open, Round of 32
Joshua Sedeno def. Tyler Ogawa, 8 & 7
Andy Okita def. Isaac Jaffurs, 1 up
Evan Kawai def. Noah Koshi, 1 up
Kolbe Irei def. Brandan Kop, 1 up
Jeffrey Weinstein def. Robbie Kia, 2 & 1
Remington Hirano def. Marshall Kim, 5 & 4
Nick Ushijima def. Todd Kimura, 3 & 1
Zachary Sagayaga def. Toby Baladad, 1 up
Tyler Ota def. Eric Takaki, 3 & 2
Jeren Nishimoto def. Jake Sequin, 1 up
Justin Taparra def. Ethan Dezzani, 3 & 2
Justin Ngan def. Jacob Torres, 2&1
Peter Jung def. Isaiah Kanno, 1 up
Joshua Hayashida def. Samuel Crocker,
7 & 5
Blaze Akana def. Tyler Isono, 2 & 1
Matthew Ma def. Shawn Sakoda, 5 & 4
Women, Quarterfinals
Karissa Kilby def. Jolie Chee, 7 & 6
Kamie Hamada def. Lorraine Char, 4 & 3
Danielle Ujimori def. Chloe Jang, 4 & 3
Katrina Huang def. Rachael Wang, 20 holes
Today’s Tee Times
At Oahu Country Club; par 71
Open, Round of 16
7:00 a.m.
Joshua Sedeno vs. Andy Okita
7:09 a.m.
Evan Kawai vs. Kolbe Irei
7:18 a.m.
Jeffrey Weinstein vs. Remington Hirano
7:27 a.m.
Nick Ushijima vs. Zachary Sagayaga
7:36 a.m.
Tyler Ota vs. Jeren Nishimoto
7:45 a.m.
Justin Taparra vs. Justin Ngan
7:54 a.m.
Peter Jung vs. Joshua Hayashida
8:03 a.m.
Blaze Akana vs. Matthew Ma
Women, Semifinals
8:21 a.m.
Karissa Kilby vs. Kamie Hamada
8:30 a.m.
Danielle Ujimori vs. Katrina Huang
