TODAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup: men’s round of 16, 7 a.m.; women’s semifinals, 8:12 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.

Friday

GOLF

Manoa Cup: men’s quarterfinals, 7:08 a.m. and semifinals, noon; women’s final, 7 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

Golf

111th Manoa Cup

At Oahu Country Club

Wednesday

Open, Round of 32

Joshua Sedeno def. Tyler Ogawa, 8 & 7

Andy Okita def. Isaac Jaffurs, 1 up

Evan Kawai def. Noah Koshi, 1 up

Kolbe Irei def. Brandan Kop, 1 up

Jeffrey Weinstein def. Robbie Kia, 2 & 1

Remington Hirano def. Marshall Kim, 5 & 4

Nick Ushijima def. Todd Kimura, 3 & 1

Zachary Sagayaga def. Toby Baladad, 1 up

Tyler Ota def. Eric Takaki, 3 & 2

Jeren Nishimoto def. Jake Sequin, 1 up

Justin Taparra def. Ethan Dezzani, 3 & 2

Justin Ngan def. Jacob Torres, 2&1

Peter Jung def. Isaiah Kanno, 1 up

Joshua Hayashida def. Samuel Crocker,

7 & 5

Blaze Akana def. Tyler Isono, 2 & 1

Matthew Ma def. Shawn Sakoda, 5 & 4

Women, Quarterfinals

Karissa Kilby def. Jolie Chee, 7 & 6

Kamie Hamada def. Lorraine Char, 4 & 3

Danielle Ujimori def. Chloe Jang, 4 & 3

Katrina Huang def. Rachael Wang, 20 holes

Today’s Tee Times

At Oahu Country Club; par 71

Open, Round of 16

7:00 a.m.

Joshua Sedeno vs. Andy Okita

7:09 a.m.

Evan Kawai vs. Kolbe Irei

7:18 a.m.

Jeffrey Weinstein vs. Remington Hirano

7:27 a.m.

Nick Ushijima vs. Zachary Sagayaga

7:36 a.m.

Tyler Ota vs. Jeren Nishimoto

7:45 a.m.

Justin Taparra vs. Justin Ngan

7:54 a.m.

Peter Jung vs. Joshua Hayashida

8:03 a.m.

Blaze Akana vs. Matthew Ma

Women, Semifinals

8:21 a.m.

Karissa Kilby vs. Kamie Hamada

8:30 a.m.

Danielle Ujimori vs. Katrina Huang