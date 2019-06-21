Another week of record high temperatures for Hawaii as hot, muggy weekend looms

More record highs were set this week leading up to today — the summer solstice — marking the first day of summer in Hawaii.

On Thursday, a high of 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Honolulu tied with the record set last year, according to National Weather Service. On Wednesday, a high of 92 degrees in Honolulu broke the record of 91 in 1987. On Tuesday, a high of 91 in Honolulu broke the record of 90 in 1995, while a high of 92 in Kahului, Maui, tied with the record set in 1969.

On Monday, three records were set. A high of 87 in Hilo broke the record of 86 in 1995. A high of 90 in Honolulu tied with the one set in 1995. A high of 94 in Kahului broke the record of 93 in 1953.

So far this month, a total of 20 temperatures have matched or broken previous records.

This follows a string of record-setting temperatures in May when 27 records were either set or matched in Honolulu, Kahului, Hilo and Lihue. More records have so far been set in Honolulu than in Kahului, Maui.

The high temperatures in Kahului last month hovered in the low- to mid-90s, with the thermometer hitting 96 degrees on May 22, an all-time high for that month, and second highest all-time high for any month. The previous record was 97 degrees in August 1994 and 2015.

Highs in Honolulu are expected to once again reach 90 degrees, with southeast winds of around 10 miles per hour.

No relief is in sight for this weekend. Forecasters say that winds will weaken and shift around to the southeast today through early next week. That should lead to spotty interior showers and muggy conditions over the weekend.