Crews responding to water main break near Kaneohe Community Park

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 6-inch water main break near Kaneohe Community Park on Keaahala Road this afternoon.
Approximately 43 customers are currently without water service, including Kaneohe Community Park.
A water wagon is located at 45-551 Keaahala Road for use by residents.
All lanes on Keaahala are open, but there may be a need to contraflow traffic when repairs begin.
Crews are responding to a 6'' main break near Kaneohe Community Park on Keaahala Rd. Approximately 43 residential customers are currently w/out wtr, incl. Kaneohe Community Park. A wtr is wagon is positioned at 45-551 Keaahala Rd. for use by affected residents. #hitraffic pic.twitter.com/0evUGU5Tre
— Board of WaterSupply (@BWSHonolulu) June 22, 2019
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.