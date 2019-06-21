 Crews responding to water main break near Kaneohe Community Park
Crews responding to water main break near Kaneohe Community Park

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  Updated 3:14 p.m.

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 6-inch water main break near Kaneohe Community Park on Keaahala Road this afternoon.

Approximately 43 customers are currently without water service, including Kaneohe Community Park.

A water wagon is located at 45-551 Keaahala Road for use by residents.

All lanes on Keaahala are open, but there may be a need to contraflow traffic when repairs begin.

