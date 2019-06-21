Man, 28, allegedly carrying Molotov cocktail arrested in Kakaako

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a police officer saw him with a Molotov cocktail in his possession in the Kakaako area Thursday afternoon, police said.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of being in possession of a prohibited explosive device.
