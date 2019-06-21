Man in critical condition following moped crash in Waipio

A 30-year-old man was critically injured in a moped accident today in Waipio.
Emergency Medical Services personnel administered advanced life-saving treatment to the man, who received a head injury in the crash that closed westbound lanes of Ka Uka Boulevard at Puahi.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
It is unclear whether another vehicle was involved.
EMS reported they responded at 2:11 p.m. to the crash.
Police Vehicular Homicide Section has responded to the crash and is investigating.
