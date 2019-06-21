New off-leash dog park planned for Kalo Place Mini Park in Moiliili

Construction of a new, off-leash dog park at Kalo Place Mini Park in Moiliili will begin next week, thanks to a public-private partnership with the Hawaiian Humane Society, city officials announced today.
The dog park at 2705 Varsity Place will be enclosed with a chain-linked fence, and offer separate areas for small and large dogs.
City officials initially closed the one-acre park in April for 12 weeks of maintenance, including tree trimming and landscaping that was to end June 30. The park’s closure will now be extended through Aug. 30 as construction of the dog park gets under way. The park is expected to open at the end of August.
The Hawaiian Humane Society offered a gift of $275,000 for the park, including fees for the design, construction management and materials, which the City Council accepted through the adoption of Resolution 19-93 earlier this year.
“It is such a win-win situation when community organizations help with the improvement of park areas that benefit the public,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota in a news release. “Mahalo to the Hawaiian Humane Society for being great neighbors of this park and for their generous gift.”
The dog park hours will be the same as those of the park, which is closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
