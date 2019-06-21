Woman, 34, sustains gunshot wound in Waimea

Hawaii County police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old woman on Mana Road in Waimea.

Police said they received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. today of a woman who may have been shot.

The woman and her 35-year-old male companion, who was uninjured, were found in a parking lot off Mamalahoa Highway.

She sustained what appeared to be shotgun pellet wounds to her upper body. She was treated for her injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and persons of interest are being contacted.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting may contact Detective Corina McLellan at 326-4646, ext. 227 or email her at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.