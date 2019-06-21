Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s dog to death in Wahiawa

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old woman after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend’s dog with a knife in Wahiawa.

Police said a 41-year-old man arrived home when he heard his dog yelping at about 3:55 p.m. Thursday. He then saw his girlfriend allegedly stab the animal multiple times.

Police responded and arrested the suspect on North Cane Street at about 4:20 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree cruelty to animals.

The Hawaiian Humane Society recovered the dog and will conduct a necropsy.