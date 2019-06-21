Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s dog to death in Wahiawa

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old woman after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend’s dog with a knife in Wahiawa.
Police said a 41-year-old man arrived home when he heard his dog yelping at about 3:55 p.m. Thursday. He then saw his girlfriend allegedly stab the animal multiple times.
Police responded and arrested the suspect on North Cane Street at about 4:20 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree cruelty to animals.
The Hawaiian Humane Society recovered the dog and will conduct a necropsy.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.